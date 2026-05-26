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Milwaukee man killed in early morning crash near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt

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A 19-year-old man is in custody after a crash in Milwaukee that killed a 39-year-old man early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 12:12 a.m. near West Fond du Lac Avenue and West Roosevelt Drive, killing the 39-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Milwaukee police.

He was identified as Leandre Brown by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, which said he was killed after being ejected from his three-wheeled vehicle after striking a full-sized SUV and hitting its windshield.

The 19-year-old driver was taken into custody, according to police.

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