MILWAUKEE — A Marquette lacrosse player has been charged in connection with the deaths of two of his teammates following a crash last September.

Peter McColgan, 21, of Cincinnati, faces two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

According to the complaint, McColgan was driving teammates in his Jeep when it collided with another vehicle near 27th and St. Paul.

Watch: Marquette lacrosse player charged in crash that killed 2 teammates

Driver charged in 2025 deadly crash

McColgan told officers he was traveling at the speed limit of 30 miles per hour, heading south on North 27th Street. However, police say it appeared McColgan sped up through the intersection to try to beat a yellow light and was actually traveling 53 miles per hour.

Six people were in the car at the time of the crash — all members of the lacrosse team. Scott Michaud, 19, and Noah Snyder, 20, did not survive.

The driver of the other vehicle, Amandria Brunner, 41, of West Allis, has also been charged in connection with the crash. Authorities say Brunner had a blood alcohol level one and a half times the legal limit at the time of the crash. She faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Court records show her trial is scheduled to begin June 15.

McColgan is scheduled to appear in court in July.

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