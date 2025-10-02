Woman charged in crash that killed 2 Marquette lacrosse players faces preliminary hearing

MILWAUKEE — The woman charged in a drunk-driving crash that killed two Marquette University lacrosse players is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for her preliminary hearing.

Amandria Brunner, 41, is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Authorities say she had a blood alcohol level one and a half times the legal limit.

The SUV carrying six members of the university lacrosse team was speeding at the time of the crash.

The two student-athletes killed in the crash were Scott Michaud, 19, and Noah Snyder, 20.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., according to court records.

