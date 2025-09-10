41-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 2 Marquette students

MILWAUKEE — A 41-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed two Marquette University students Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near 27th and St. Paul in Milwaukee, killing 19-year-old Scott Michaud and 20-year-old Noah Snyder and injuring four other people who were also in the car.

MU Athletics

Amandria Brunner, the alleged driver of the other vehicle, whom prosecutors say collided with the teens, was arrested and taken into custody.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office charged Brunner with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having a prior intoxicant-related conviction or revocation.

According to a search warrant TMJ4 obtained on Tuesday, Brunner was driving a Ford Ranger when she crashed into the SUV carrying several Marquette students.

Court records state she "had slurred speech and the odor of intoxicants was emanating from her breath" during the initial interview.

The warrant shows she admitted to officers that she drank two Steel Reserve beers prior to the crash. Field sobriety tests conducted at the scene revealed more than a dozen signs of impairment, including difficulty keeping her balance and bloodshot eyes.

The purpose of the search warrant is to test the suspect's blood to determine her exact blood alcohol content at the time of the crash.

The court document also shows the suspect had a prior OWI conviction from 22 years ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

