Man charged in Marquette student sexual assault now faces attempted homicide charge in separate case

A man charged in the February sexual assault of a Marquette student is now facing an attempted homicide charge for a suspected crime in November.

According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Tedrick Boone is accused of attacking a person with a knife following a Halloween party.

Watch: Marquette sexual assault suspect now faces attempted homicide charge

Man charged in sex assault case now charged with homicide

One witness told investigators they thought someone saw a person looking through a kitchen window and later heard screams inside the home. They say they then found one of their roommates struggling with Boone.

Detectives say Boone had approached the only woman in the house, prompting a fight.

Boone is expected to appear in court tomorrow on the separate sexual assault case.

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