Jury finds Amandria Brunner not guilty in crash that killed two Marquette lacrosse players

A jury on Thursday found Amandria Brunner not guilty of all six felony counts in a crash that caused the death of two Marquette University lacrosse players.

The crash happened in September of 2025 near Marquette University.

Prosecutors argued Brunner was behind the wheel of a Ford Ranger when she turned into the path of a Jeep carrying six Marquette lacrosse players.

Watch: Judge reads verdict in Amandria Brunner trial:

Jury finds Amandria Brunner not guilty in crash that killed Marquette athletes

19-year-old Scott Michaud and 20-year-old Noah Snyder were killed.

The jury saw graphic body camera video from one of the first police officers on scene, showing the intense moments right after the crash, and bringing many in the gallery to tears.

Investigators say Brunner was drunk at the time and had a blood alcohol level more than one and a half times the legal limit.

Previous coverage: Jury begins deliberations in trial over crash that killed two Marquette athletes:

Jury begins deliberating in trial over crash that killed 2 MU lacrosse players

In opening statements earlier this week, Assistant District Attorney Emily Zimmel argued that Brunner's actions played a substantial role in the men's deaths.

"This accident would not have happened if she weren't drunk or high. She did not exercise due care," Zimmel said.

However, Brunner's defense said they agree with much of the state's case, but argue that her being intoxicated doesn't matter.

"Would these deaths have occurred even if she were sober? And the evidence will show they would have," Dustan Davidson said.

Last month, prosecutors also charged the driver of the Jeep, Marquette student Peter McColgan, alleging he was speeding before the crash to "beat the yellow light."

However, jurors in this case did not hear about those allegations.

This trial focused solely on Brunner's actions and whether prosecutors could prove her actions played a substantial role in the deaths of Michaud and Snyder.

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