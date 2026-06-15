Jury selection is underway in the trial of a West Allis woman charged in connection with a crash that killed two Marquette University lacrosse players last fall.

Amandria Brunner, 42, faces four felony counts connected to the deaths of 19-year-old Scott Michaud and 20-year-old Noah Snyder.

About two dozen people filled the gallery Monday, including the Marquette men's lacrosse head coach and loved ones of Brunner.

Watch: Trial begins for woman charged in deaths of 2 Marquette lacrosse players

Trial begins for woman charged in deaths of 2 Marquette lacrosse players

The crash happened last September near Marquette University. Prosecutors say Brunner was behind the wheel of a Ford Ranger when she turned into the path of a Jeep carrying six Marquette lacrosse players. Michaud and Snyder were killed.

Investigators say Brunner was drunk at the time and had a blood alcohol level more than one and a half times the legal limit.

Last month, prosecutors also charged the driver of the Jeep, Marquette student Peter McColgan, alleging he was speeding before the crash to "beat the yellow light." However, jurors in this case are not expected to hear about those allegations.

This trial will focus solely on Brunner's actions and whether prosecutors can prove her alleged intoxication caused the deaths of Michaud and Snyder.

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