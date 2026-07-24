Jealousy motive uncovered in fatal West Milwaukee double stabbing

WEST MILWAUKEE — A criminal complaint obtained by TMJ4 News on Friday reveals disturbing details about the fatal stabbing that killed one person and injured another in West Milwaukee on July 19.

The complaint confirms Luis Barahona Lopez, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the domestic violence incident that occurred around 3:37 a.m.

The victim who died was Jose Valdivia, 28, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The complaint details how Barahona Lopez broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and stabbed Valdivia 17 times while he slept in bed with the woman.

A Deadly Act of Jealousy

According to the complaint, Barahona Lopez told investigators he learned his ex-girlfriend was at a bar with another man. Despite having an active restraining order against him, Barahona Lopez said they were "trying to work things out" because they have three children together.

That night, he took his sister's car without permission and drove to the woman's home. He gained entry by finding her house keys inside her unlocked truck, then discovered Valdivia's wallet and ID on a table inside.

The complaint states Barahona Lopez saw the couple sleeping together through a gap in the bedroom door. He told investigators he "started to get mad, blacked out, went to the kitchen, grabbed two small knives from the knife holder and kicked in the door to the bedroom."

17 Fatal Wounds

Barahona Lopez began stabbing Valdivia while he was still asleep, according to the complaint.

The woman tried to intervene, pushing Barahona Lopez away and telling him to stop and leave. During the struggle, she was also stabbed in the right hand and leg.

The complaint said a preliminary autopsy found Valdivia sustained 17 individual wounds.

Previous Domestic Violence History

As TMJ4 previously reported, court records show Barahona Lopez had a history of domestic violence involving the same woman. The home where the stabbing occurred was listed in a protective order against him.

Barahona Lopez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, which carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted. He also faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments and use of a dangerous weapon.

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