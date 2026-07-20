Man killed in West Milwaukee stabbing: TMJ4 uncovers records detailing suspect's prior domestic abuse history

WEST MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old man is in custody after police say he stabbed two people — killing one — in a domestic violence incident near 52nd and National in West Milwaukee early Sunday morning.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Monday that the victim killed in the stabbing was Jose Valdivia, 28. Valdivia was in bed with his girlfriend when the suspect broke in and stabbed him multiple times, according to the medical examiner's office.

Watch: Court records detail West Milwaukee stabbing suspect's prior domestic abuse

Court records detail West Milwaukee stabbing suspect's prior domestic abuse

A 25-year-old woman was also stabbed and taken to the hospital.

The suspect has not been formally named because the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has not yet filed formal charges. Police confirmed the DA's office is reviewing charges. The suspect remains in the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility.

Court documents show a history of domestic violence at the same address where Sunday's stabbing occurred.

Last year, the same man now arrested in connection with Sunday's stabbing was arrested on domestic abuse battery and disorderly conduct charges after prosecutors say he punched a woman in the face, breaking her nose. In March, he pleaded guilty to those charges and was ordered to have no contact with the victim or firearms.

He was sentenced to 90 days in the Community Reintegration Center, where he was allowed to leave for work, childcare and treatment. He was due back in court for a probation review hearing next month.

On Monday, broken windows and crime scene tape still marked the front steps of the home where the stabbing occurred.

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