MILWAUKEE — Drivers are being forced to slow down at the raised crosswalk at South 10th and West Mitchell streets after extreme heat caused the pavement to heave upward, making the traffic-calming feature noticeably steeper and causing some vehicles to scrape while crossing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Car crashes into Mitchell Street beauty shops, raising reckless driving concerns

Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works said the raised crosswalk was impacted by recent high temperatures.

Mike Beiermeister Raised crosswalk near 10th and Mitchell.

“The raised crosswalk at 10th and Mitchell was impacted by extreme heat. High temperatures can cause asphalt and concrete to expand, resulting in the crosswalk heaving upward,” a DPW spokesperson said in a statement. “Temporary repairs have been made, and more permanent repairs will be completed in the future.”

Mike Beiermeister Car going over the raised crosswalk that's now even higher.

Crews were seen Friday adding asphalt and placing warning signs near the crosswalk. On Monday, some vehicles could still be seen scraping as they crossed. Some even yelled at TMJ4 on they thought the height was ridiculous.

Watch: Heat-warped Mitchell Street crosswalk slows drivers, scrapes cars

Heat-warped Mitchell Street crosswalk slows drivers, scrapes cars

Maksim Shepshelevich, general manager of VCA Auto Body near Mitchell Street, said impacts from hitting a raised crosswalk too hard can become costly.

Mike Beiermeister Shepshelevich is the GM for VCA Auto Sales

“There’s a multitude of issues that can occur: suspension damage, under-engine damage, stuff like that,” Shepshelevich said. “There’s times where you can even take your frame out if you hit it hard enough.”

He said repairs could cost drivers thousands of dollars depending on the severity of the damage.

“It’s really high,” Shepshelevich said. “You got to go in really slow on that one.”

While some drivers have voiced frustration with the crosswalk’s current height, nearby business owners say traffic calming measures are still needed along Mitchell Street because of longstanding reckless driving concerns in the corridor.

Earlier this month, a speeding driver crashed into two beauty salons less than a block away from the raised crosswalk, damaging Color Bar 1025 and Nails on Point. There's still no timetable for when the businesses will reopen.

Kimberly Diaz, owner of Color Bar 1025, said she believes the raised crosswalk has helped slow traffic down despite the recent problems.

“More awareness has happened,” Diaz said. “It has slowed down a lot of traffic and driving. So it does help.”

Diaz said she would still like to see additional traffic-calming measures implemented in the area, especially near 11th St. She wants the community to come together to brainstorm better calming measures to help protect both drivers and pedestrians on the corridor.

“Before last year there was more traffic and more crazy stuff,” Diaz said before the raised crosswalk was installed. “You would see motorcycles go crazy there too, but it has slowed down.”

Mike Beiermeister A reckless driver destroyed Kimberly Diaz's business earlier this month. It's an issue she's seen for years.

Common Council President and 12th District Alderman José G. Pérez said he has been in contact with DPW about the issue but expressed frustration over the lack of a permanent solution so far.

“I’ve been in communication with the Dept. of Public Works, and they are aware of the issue,” Pérez said in a statement. “They’ve told me that at this time they are not certain how to remedy the situation, which I must say is incredibly disappointing.”

Pérez said the raised crosswalk was the correct traffic-calming tool for the area but said the city must be able to maintain it safely after installation.

DPW said permanent repairs are planned, though no timeline has been announced.

A spokesperson said crews are continuing to evaluate long-term repair options after the raised crosswalk heaved during the extreme heat.

The department said a temporary change to the ramp slope was completed July 17, and additional temporary measures are being considered, including removing part of the top of the raised crosswalk to reduce its height.

DPW also said it plans to take samples from the crosswalk and the material beneath it once utility markings are completed to better understand how the structure responded to the heat and determine a permanent repair solution.

Mike Beiermeister A raised crosswalk that expanded due to heat is causing problems for drivers.

Drivers who believe their vehicles were damaged by the raised crosswalk can file a claim through the City of Milwaukee using the City Clerk’s Office claims process. The city says filing a claim does not guarantee reimbursement. More information is available at city.milwaukee.gov/cityclerk/filingaclaim.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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