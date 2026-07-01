MILWAUKEE — A car crashed into two beauty salons on W. Historic Mitchell Street near S. 10th Street early Wednesday morning, leaving behind significant damage and renewing concerns about reckless driving in the area.

Milwaukee police say the crash happened at approximately 2:35 a.m. The 30-year-old driver was traveling westbound on W. Historic Mitchell Street at a high rate of speed when they lost control and struck the building. The driver sustained possible injuries but was not transported. No other injuries were reported. The driver was not arrested and was only cited.

Viewer submitted First responders on scene after a driver crashed into two small businesses.

The crash damaged a hair salon and a nail salon off Historic Mitchell Street.

The businesses damaged were Color Bar 1025 and Nails on Point.

Mike Beiermeister Workers spent the day boarding up the businesses.

Nancy Bush, executive director of BID #4 Mitchell Street, was on the scene helping with cleanup and coordinating with city departments.

"Honestly, I couldn't believe it. It was like looking at devastation that you normally don't see," Bush said.

Mike Beiermeister Nancy Bush looks at the destruction after a driver crashed into two businesses on Historic Mitchell Street.

"It was like, excuse me, but a little bomb had hit the property. That's how devastating it was," Bush said.

Bush says she has been checking in on the business owners in the aftermath.

"They're emotional, but they're very strong business people," Bush said.

The owner of the hair salon, Colorbar 1025, was too shaken up to go on camera but told TMJ4 that if the crash had happened during the day, it would have been a completely different story, as the driver could have hit someone inside.

Watch: Car crashes into Mitchell Street beauty shops, raising reckless driving concerns

Car crashes into Mitchell Street beauty shops, raising reckless driving concerns

Bush says reckless driving on Mitchell Street is a persistent problem — one she witnesses from her own office window, even with speed bumps and other traffic calming measures already in place nearby.

"I'm not surprised, honestly, at the at seeing this," Bush said.

"What I see just in the width of my office and the windows with illegal, irresponsible driving is unbelievable," Bush said.

According to Wisconsin DOT crash data, there have been at least 7 crashes between 10th and 11th streets in the past year, 2 of them involving injuries.

Bush has a message for drivers traveling past the businesses on Mitchell Street.

"If drivers would just stop and think when they get behind the wheel of a car, hey, there's going to be other vehicles and there's going to be people, and you know, why would I, as a driver, want to do anything to damage or hit or hurt or create any kind of an issue," Bush said.

There is currently no timetable for when the two businesses will reopen as the property owner and businesses work through insurance and city inspection.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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