FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Franklin Common Council voted to begin the process of a hearing that could revoke the operating license of On the Border, a club facing a felony charge of keeping a place of prostitution.

The council had previously approved renewing the business's license at its June 2 meeting. At Tuesday's meeting, members voted to start the hearing process after a criminal complaint released last week revealed the felony charge against the company.

A criminal complaint states investigators interviewed the club's general manager, Brian Hopkins, who admitted prostitution happened at the club and that he accepted thousands of dollars from traffickers to keep dancers employed.

Franklin Mayor John Nelson acknowledged the weight of the complaint while noting the legal process is still ongoing.

"This is a criminal complaint. No one's been convicted of anything but the optics are not good," Nelson said.

Watch: Franklin could revoke On the Border's license after felony prostitution charge surfaces

Council considers 'On the Border' license

Three other men were individually arrested in connection with the case in December and face multiple charges, including human trafficking, domestic abuse, and victim intimidation. The investigation began more than 5 years ago, with multiple enforcement agencies working together alongside the FBI and IRS.

Deanne Lawson, founder of Inner Beauty Center in Milwaukee, works directly with women who are victims of domestic violence and trafficking. She said investigations like this one take time because victims are often too afraid to come forward.

"It can take years for an investigation like this because it's very difficult to get information that corroborates what's being reported. A lot of the ladies are not going to share anything with law enforcement ever any, even social workers, nothing. Because they are threatened and their lives are threatened," Lawson said.

"It's an injustice to women. The women themselves have no voice," Lawson said.

During public comment at Tuesday's meeting, no residents voiced support for closing On the Border. Two people spoke in favor of the business and its owner.

Franklin resident Mike Bush said he believes the owner was unaware of what was happening inside the establishment.

"I guarantee you he hadn't a clue what was going on at his establishment," Bush said.

Milwaukee resident Dan Placek, who identified himself as a regular customer, urged the council to wait before making a final decision.

"I am a regular customer there, and I've gotten to know people who work there," Placek said.

"The facts have not all come out yet. I'm hoping you make wait to make a decision once everyone has their day in court," Placek said.

On the Border is approved to continue operating from July 1 through next year, but the city is now moving forward with the hearing process that could lead to the license being revoked.

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