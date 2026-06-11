On the Border Gentlemen's Club company faces felony charge of keeping a place of prostitution

HB & H Holdings, the company behind On the Border Gentlemen's Club, now faces a felony charge as the investigation into alleged sex trafficking at the club expands.

The company behind On the Border Gentlemen's Club is now facing a felony charge of keeping a place of prostitution.

A criminal complaint obtained by TMJ4 News details how alleged traffickers brought women to the club, took their earnings, and in some cases physically abused them. Investigators say some victims made upwards of $3,000 per day and were forced to turn that money over to their alleged traffickers.

Previous coverage: No decision on gentlemen's club licensing in Franklin:

No decision on gentlemen's club licensing in Franklin

The complaint states investigators interviewed the club's general manager, Brian Hopkins, several times. Hopkins admitted prostitution happened at the club on a daily and weekly basis and that he accepted thousands of dollars in cash from alleged traffickers to keep dancers employed.

The investigation dates back to 2020, with local law enforcement working alongside the FBI and IRS.

As previously reported, four men — including Hopkins, Jimmy Durant, Maurice Russel, and Dantavia Rule — were individually arrested in connection with this case in December, facing human trafficking-related charges and other related offenses.

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