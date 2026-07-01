A Milwaukee family is demanding answers after a 20-year-old father with no criminal record was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the city's south side — despite Wisconsin DOJ records confirming he had never even been arrested in the state prior to June 26.

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Litzy Munoz says her husband, Giovanni Sosa, was driving down 13th Street near Arthur last Friday when several unmarked squad cars surrounded him. By the time she arrived at the scene, he was already gone.

Munoz says her one-year-old daughter asks when her father is coming home.

"She goes around the house looking for him, saying, Papa," Munoz said. "She doesn't know when he's going to be back."

TMJ4 Litzy Munoz -- Husband detained by ICE

ICE records confirm Giovanni is being held at the Dodge County Detention Facility. Surveillance and cell phone videos provided to TMJ4 show the moments leading up to his arrest.

Munoz says Giovanni came to the United States legally from Mexico on a visa when he was 4 years old and has lived in Milwaukee ever since.

Munoz says Giovanni was the family's provider.

Watch: Father with no criminal record detained by ICE on Milwaukee's south side

Father with no criminal record detained by ICE on Milwaukee's south side, family says

The family now faces a significant legal challenge. Munoz says Giovanni's visa and Mexican passport expired last fall, leaving him without legal status.

"He has nothing in his name, not a ticket; he's never been pulled over," Munoz said.

When asked whether people in the country illegally but with no criminal record should be detained by ICE, Munoz was direct.

"No, they're not doing nothing to nobody. They're trying to provide for their families. They came over here for a better future, but somehow that's bothering everybody else," Munoz said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on Tuesday saying: "Over the weekend, ICE conducted targeted operations in Wisconsin and arrested 39 illegal aliens, many of whom had criminal histories."

Munoz says neither she nor Giovanni has been told why he was targeted by federal agents. ICE has not responded to questions about why Giovanni was pulled over.

Provided to TMJ4 by Litzy Munoz Giovanni Sosa and daughter

"Why they're doing what they're doing, especially to people who have no criminal record," Munoz said.

"I'm just really hoping that he's able to come back home," Munoz said.

The family is now scrambling to raise thousands of dollars to cover legal fees and has since launched a fundraiser.

Giovanni's first immigration court hearing is next Friday, when the family hopes he will be released on bond while a judge determines whether he may remain in the United States.

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