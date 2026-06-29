MILWAUKEE — Cell phone video from the weekend appears to show masked ICE agents making arrests in Milwaukee, sparking debate over a city ordinance banning law enforcement from wearing face masks on duty.

Cell phone video appearing to show masked ICE agents making arrests in Milwaukee over the weekend has reignited debate over a city ordinance banning law enforcement from wearing face masks in most circumstances while on duty.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed ICE agents are in the city for what ICE describes as targeted enforcement against criminal activity. The operation is expected to last a week, possibly ending Thursday, according to alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, who said she has direct knowledge of it.

Watch: ICE says it will not comply with Milwaukee’s federal agent mask ban ordinance, alderwoman wants accountability

ICE says it will not comply with Milwaukee’s federal agent mask ban ordinance

Video provided to TMJ4 from around noon Sunday at 27th and Lincoln appears to show four masked agents surrounding a white SUV before taking a man into custody. A separate video from 23rd and Greenfield over the weekend shows another agent wearing a face mask in the distance.

Under a city ordinance passed two months ago, Milwaukee prohibits federal law enforcement officers from wearing face masks to hide their identities under most circumstances while interacting with people in the city.

Alderwoman Zamarripa believes that ban should be enforced, with agents potentially facing fines of $5,000 to $10,000 as outlined in the ordinance if they continue to wear masks in the city.

"I think it breeds fear in the community to see these masked agents coming into our neighborhoods with vehicles unmarked, no license plates," Zamarripa said.

TMJ4 Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa

A Milwaukee woman, who asked that her name and face not be shared out of fears for her family, described the emotional toll of the enforcement operation.

"It's very heartbreaking because I could definitely relate. I have family members that, as I said, they're just scared to go out and do what they even have to go to a grocery store," she said.

When asked what it means to see agents wearing face masks, the woman said: "It just feels like they're doing whatever they want and we just have to take it in the chin, and it's just not right. Why do they have to wear masks? We're not walking around covering ourselves, so why are they covering themselves?" the resident said.

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told TMJ4 the agency will not comply with Milwaukee's face mask ban, citing safety reasons.

"State and local sanctuary politicians attempting to ban our federal law enforcement from wearing masks is despicable and a flagrant attempt to endanger our officers. To be crystal clear: we will not abide by unconstitutional bans. The Supremacy Clause makes it clear that state and local sanctuary politicians do not control federal law enforcement," the DHS spokesperson said.

The agency added: "ICE officers wear face coverings for one reason: to protect themselves and their families from real-world threats including agitators. The danger is not hypothetical," the DHS spokesperson said.

Zamarripa pushed back on that position.

"It is legal and enforceable according to the office of the city attorney, and so I stand by the ordinance that we passed," Zamarripa said.

She added that if agents continue operating in Milwaukee wearing masks, she wants the city to act.

"If they continue to work here in a secret capacity with full masks on like I've seen, then we are asking MPD and the city attorney to act as the enforcement entity and write citations to ICE," Zamarripa said.

ICE has not answered questions about how many arrests have been made during the Milwaukee operation.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip