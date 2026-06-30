ICE agents arrested 39 people in Wisconsin over the weekend, DHS says

MILWAUKEE — ICE agents arrested 39 people in Wisconsin over the weekend, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson.

“Over the weekend, ICE conducted targeted operations in Wisconsin and arrested 39 illegal aliens, many of whom had criminal histories including sexual assault, DUIs, police obstruction, domestic abuse, property damage, dangerous drug possession, and other crimes," the spokesperson said.

Related: ICE says it will not comply with Milwaukee's mask ban ordinance:

ICE says it will not comply with Milwaukee’s federal agent mask ban ordinance

DHS or ICE did not offer any specifics about who was arrested.

“All of the illegal aliens arrested have or will receive full due process," according to the spokesperson. "They will remain in ICE custody pending their removal or removal proceedings.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed ICE agents are in the city for what ICE describes as targeted enforcement against criminal activity.

The operation is expected to last a week, possibly ending Thursday, according to alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, who said she has direct knowledge of it.

Video provided to TMJ4 from around noon Sunday at 27th and Lincoln appears to show four masked agents surrounding a white SUV before taking a man into custody. A separate video from 23rd and Greenfield over the weekend shows another agent wearing a face mask in the distance.

Under a city ordinance passed two months ago, Milwaukee prohibits federal law enforcement officers from wearing face masks to hide their identities under most circumstances while interacting with people in the city.

Alderwoman Zamarripa believes that ban should be enforced, with agents potentially facing fines of $5,000 to $10,000 as outlined in the ordinance if they continue to wear masks in the city.

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told TMJ4 the agency will not comply with Milwaukee's face mask ban, citing safety reasons.

"State and local sanctuary politicians attempting to ban our federal law enforcement from wearing masks is despicable and a flagrant attempt to endanger our officers. To be crystal clear: we will not abide by unconstitutional bans. The Supremacy Clause makes it clear that state and local sanctuary politicians do not control federal law enforcement," the DHS spokesperson said.

The agency added: "ICE officers wear face coverings for one reason: to protect themselves and their families from real-world threats including agitators. The danger is not hypothetical," the DHS spokesperson said.

Zamarripa pushed back on that position.

"It is legal and enforceable according to the office of the city attorney, and so I stand by the ordinance that we passed," Zamarripa said.

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