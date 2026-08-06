Family offers reward in unsolved Milwaukee hit-and-run that killed best friends

MILWAUKEE — The family of one of two women killed in a Milwaukee hit-and-run back in July is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

RELATED: Friends Amy Austin and May Daiber killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run; family seeks answers

Amy Austin, 49, and her best friend, May Daiber, 48, were struck and killed by a speeding black SUV near Shenanigans, near Vienna and Teutonia avenues in Milwaukee, on July 12. The driver fled the scene and has not been found.

“There are no words to tell him what he took from us,” Bonnie Miller, Austin’s mother, said in an interview with TMJ4 on July 15. “What he took from Amy and what he took from everybody.”

TMJ4 Amy Austin's family is speaking out after she and her best friend May Daiber were struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police said the vehicle wanted in the deadly hit-and-run is a black 2007-2014 GMC Yukon with unknown registration plates. The vehicle will likely have damage to the front grille, bumper and passenger-side headlight, and a missing front GMC grille emblem.

It was last seen traveling southeast from the 3700 block of N. Teutonia Ave. on July 12 at about 11:12 p.m. Police released an example image of the suspect vehicle but specified it is not a photo of the actual vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Milwaukee Police Department

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

Austin’s family established a GoFundMe for those who wish to donate. Daiber’s family also set up a GoFundMe.

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