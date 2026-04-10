WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Cudahy High School teacher is locked up in Waukesha County after being accused of possessing methamphetamine.

Police arrested Joshua Beck on Thursday, April 9, after FBI agents executed a search warrant at his home on East Sunset Drive in Waukesha. According to the criminal complaint, agents discovered the drugs in his bedroom at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Prosecutors charged Beck with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The complaint states investigators found 43.9 grams of methamphetamine, 30 Ziploc bags containing suspected meth, 28 meth pipes with residue, and 57 unused syringes. Agents identified the bedroom as Beck's based on mail and his work identification found inside.

He is facing over three and a half years behind bars and is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

However, that wasn't the reason for the search warrant. Prosecutors told the court commissioner on Friday that investigators had a warrant to search for child pornography at Beck's home and were downloading his phone.

The Cudahy School District released a statement Wednesday saying they are aware of the recent arrest of a staff member and are cooperating with law enforcement. The district said Beck is not currently working with them.

Watch: Cudahy teacher faces drug charges amid ongoing FBI investigation

Cudahy teacher faces drug charges amid ongoing FBI investigation

The FBI confirmed they were working with the Waukesha Police Department on the case.

Parents and students walking near Cudahy High School as classes let out said they were shocked to hear the beloved teacher is facing serious drug charges.

"He was always a funny, nice teacher," Ilieana Rivera said. "Everyone was shocked. Mostly sad."

Rivera, a senior at Cudahy High School, said the news is a real blow because Beck was well-loved by students and teachers.

"I know a couple people in my class that definitely cried today," Rivera said.

"He gave me a whole letter telling me how much he appreciated me, and how he's glad to be my teacher and stuff," Rivera said.

Beck has a hearing scheduled for next week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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