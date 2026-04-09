Cudahy High Schools staff member arrested, school district confirms

CUDAHY — A Cudahy High School staff member has been arrested, the School District of Cudahy confirmed Thursday.

According to the district, the individual is not actively working at any of the schools.

"We take this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation," the district said in a media statement following the arrest.

No details on the nature of the arrest have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

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