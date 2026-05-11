Courthouse co-workers mourn Dennis Johnson as Milwaukee police make an arrest in his fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have confirmed arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dennis Johnson, a 56-year-old public safety officer at the Milwaukee County Courthouse who was shot and killed Friday near Teutonia and Chambers on Milwaukee's north side.

The District Attorney's office is now reviewing charges before releasing the name of the suspects in custody.

READ ALSO | Neighbors gather to mourn off-duty public safety officer shot and killed in his car

Johnson's co-workers at the courthouse gathered Monday to remember a man they described as far more than a colleague.

"He will always be my uncle Dennis, my work uncle. I'm going to miss the little random conversations," Tyshawna Jackson said.

Jackson, a public safety officer who worked alongside Johnson, remembered him as a quiet, caring presence.

"He was quiet. He didn't bother nobody. It was times where I had to ask if he was okay, that's how quiet he was," Jackson said.

Fellow public safety officer Chloe Coggs-Jones said she is still processing the loss.

"Was shocked, still in shock," Coggs-Jones said.

She described what she will miss most about Johnson.

"His jokes, his laugh. Just him being Dennis," Coggs-Jones said.

Public safety officer Ernie Delarosa said Johnson's impact extended well beyond the courthouse walls.

"Dennis was more than a co-worker. He was a brother. He was somebody who cared a lot about other people. A lot of our talks outside of work were about how he could help people in the community," Delarosa said.

Lead public safety officer Jose Pacheco reflected on what Johnson's absence feels like now.

"Right now, not having him today, at work, we miss him," Pacheco said.

Those who knew Johnson described the courthouse team as a family, making the news of his death especially devastating.

Lead public safety officer Cassandra Renteria said she hopes the arrest brings some comfort to Johnson's loved ones.

"Hopefully it's a start for the family to get justice," Renteria said.

She also shared a tribute that has become a rallying cry among Johnson's colleagues.

"Like we all say, forever 815 — we all have call numbers. 815 was his call number. Forever 815 — he'll always be with us," Renteria said.

Johnson's work family described him as a father, brother, uncle and stepfather. His homicide is among the losses Milwaukee's north side community continues to grieve.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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