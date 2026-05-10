Neighbors gather to mourn off-duty public safety officer shot and killed in his car

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Friends, family and coworkers gathered to honor Dennis Johnson, a long-time Milwaukee County public safety officer who was shot and killed Friday afternoon while sitting in his car. About 100 people attended the vigil in the North Division neighborhood, mourning a man they described as kind-hearted, hardworking and deeply committed to the people around him.

Daniela Cotto Milwaukee mourns public safety officer Dennis Johnson

"I can't believe somebody would do this to my brother," Lisa Beatty said. "We will not rest until they're caught for killing my brother for no reason."

Johnson was 56 years old and worked as a public safety officer at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. He was off duty at the time of the shooting.

Marcus Aarsvold Milwaukee mourns public safety officer Dennis Johnson

Beatty said her brother was not someone anyone would expect to become a victim of gun violence.

"I can't believe that this happened to my brother," she said. "He was not in the streets. You don't expect something like this to happen to someone like him."

Marcus Aarsvold Daniela Cotto, Monte Mabra and Lisa Beatty all pray at a vigil for Dennis Johnson in Milwaukee

Beatty shared that the outpouring of support at the vigil meant everything to her family.

"I'm just happy people are here for my brother and for our family as well," she said. "Because we're going to need it these next few days."

Community members at the vigil said they are tired of gathering to mourn lives lost to gun violence. Monte Mabra, founder of I Will Not Die to Gun Violence: The LaTroy Harris Initiative, spoke about the senselessness of Johnson's death.

Marcus Aarsvold Milwaukee mourns public safety officer Dennis Johnson

"We've got somebody who was loved, look at these people, we don't even know why he's absent right now," he said. "Because some idiot with a gun decided to take his life?"

Johnson's coworkers said they cannot imagine returning to their profession without him.

"He did nobody harm!" Cassandra Renteria said. "He minded his business! He made everybody laugh. He will be missed."

Marcus Arsvold Chasity Jackson and Cassandra Renteria mourn their co-worker Dennis Johnson at a vigil for him in Milwaukee

"It's unbelievable because he was such a wonderful man," Chasity Jackson said. "He will be missed."

For Johnson's family, his absence will be felt most in the quiet, everyday moments.

"Him showing up to Sunday dinner," Beatty said. "The grill, the desserts, he was always the first to the table and last to the table."

As of Saturday night, the Milwaukee Police Department did not have a suspect in custody but said they are investigating Johnson's death.

Marcus Aarsvold Milwaukee mourns public safety officer Dennis Johnson

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