MILWAUKEE — Police are continuing to investigate after a long-time Milwaukee County public safety officer was shot and killed Friday afternoon. Friends and family share that Dennis Johnson was the victim of the shooting near Teutonia and Chambers on Milwaukee’s north side.

Family members describe Dennis Johnson as a man who dedicated much of his life to serving others both on and off the job.

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Neighbors who live near the scene say the shooting unfolded in broad daylight, leaving many shaken.

“I heard the gunshots. I heard bang bang bang,” said Memphis, who lives in the neighborhood.

WATCH: Neighbors describe what they heard during Friday's fatal shooting on Teutonia and Chambers

Neighbors describe hearing Friday's fatal shooting on Teutonia and Chambers in Milwaukee's north side

Memphis said he did not witness the shooting itself, but moments later stepped outside and saw the aftermath as police began arriving at the scene.

“Anyway I came out and when I came out I saw the car the way it was and I saw the police starting to come,” he said.

TMJ4 Memphis/ resident who lives nearby

Another neighbor, Herman Carter, said he also watched the commotion unfold nearby.

“I witnessed the commotion around the corner here,” Carter said. “As I walked up it seemed like from the person’s occupation it was somebody that wasn’t standing around here. More like they were just passing through.”

TMJ4 Herman Carter/ Resident who lives nearby

Friends and family later identified the victim as Johnson, a long-time Milwaukee County public safety officer.

While Memphis said he did not know Johnson personally, he recognized him from around the neighborhood and remembered several conversations with him over the years.

“I talked to him several times and he was a pretty cool guy,” Memphis said.

Johnson’s coworkers are also remembering him as someone deeply committed to both his work and the people around him.

One coworker told TMJ4 Johnson was “always there” when others needed help.

“He was a very hard worker,” the coworker said. “He was always picking up shifts and working together as a team. He’s a really good guy, kind hearted and in tune with the community. He knew everybody.”

Neighbors nearby are still trying to process the violence.

“That’s… that’s… senseless,” Memphis said.

Carter said incidents like this have become all too familiar in parts of the city.

“Bad place at a bad time,” he said.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate the shooting. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Johnson’s family is expected to hold a vigil Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. near Teutonia and Chambers to honor his life and memory..

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