Long-time MCSO Public Safety Officer fatally shot Friday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Public Safety Officer (PSO) was fatally shot on Friday afternoon, MCSO announced in a statement Friday night.

The Officer was identified as Dennis Johnson, who was a long-time MCSO PSO.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

"Every senseless killing is a tragedy. However, because PSO Johnson was a member of our family, this one hits home," Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita R. Ball said in a statement.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting, with the MCSO's full cooperation.

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