Chill on the Hill canceled because of extreme heat expected at showtime Tuesday evening

This week's Chill on the Hill event has been canceled because of the extreme heat warnings, humidity and high temperatures expected at showtime.

"We had a great night planned for our special theme night, Chillith Fair," said show organizer Nickie Rouleau. "It's really hot on stage after it's been baking in the sun all day, and we want our performers, volunteers, sound crew and guests to be comfortable and safe."

The cancellation comes as a heat advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Wisconsin from noon Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Several other events also were canceled across Milwaukee because of the severe heat.

WATCH: Chill on the Hill concert series kicks off its 21st season at Humboldt Park in Bay View

Chill on the Hill concert series returns for its 21st season

However, the weekly free summer concert is expected to return to Humboldt Park in Bay View on July 21. Food and beverages will be available starting at 5 p.m., with live performances from Stallis Cowboys and Torcado set to start at 6:30 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Bay View Neighborhood Association and Milwaukee County Parks.

For more details, click here.

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