Chill on the Hill concert series kicks off its 21st season at Humboldt Park in Bay View

MILWAUKEE — The Chill on the Hill concert series is returning to Humboldt Park in Bay View for its 21st season, bringing summer music, food trucks and community connection to Milwaukee County every Tuesday night through September 1.

Music begins at 6:30 p.m., and organizers recommend arriving early to secure the best seating. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Food is available from on-site food truck vendors, or guests may bring food from nearby. On-site parking is available for $5 — cash only.

Watch: Chill on the Hill is back:

Chill on the Hill concert series returns for its 21st season

The event is smoke-free.

Patty Thompson, the executive producer of Chill on the Hill and member of the Bayview Neighborhood Association, said the weekly series is about more than just music.

Alonna Johnson

"When you come here, this is about getting to know your neighbors, getting to know the people that live in this area and get to know the people that are coming to visit us," Patty said.

The concert series is volunteer-led and relies on a team of about 20 people each year to keep it running. The Bayview Neighborhood Association is currently looking for volunteers to help out this season.

"To make sure that the park is in great shape, help run our fifty-fifty raffle, sell our t-shirts, whatever you might want to be interested in doing, we have a spot available for you," Patty said.

Volunteers can sign up online for various positions on a week-by-week basis.

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