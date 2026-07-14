MPS closes summer programs but keeps splash pads open during heat wave

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will close its Summer Academy, Extended Learning Opportunity and indoor Milwaukee Recreation sites Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15, due to heat, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced in consultation with Milwaukee Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Totoraitis.

The district expects to resume normal operations on Thursday, July 16, pending updated weather conditions.

While all indoor MKE REC school sites will be closed, all playground sites that include splash pads and wading pools will remain open to help families stay cool. Children should always be supervised by an adult at splash sites and swimming pools.

Meals will be available at 13 Milwaukee Recreation meal sites located around the city. Individuals who receive meals must remain on site to eat.

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