Arrest made in July mass shooting outside Milwaukee nightclub

MILWAUKEE — An arrest has been made in a deadly mass shooting outside a downtown Milwaukee nightclub last summer.

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Justin Jamari Smith, 24, of Milwaukee, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime for the July 12 shooting outside ELMNT Lounge on Water Street that claimed the lives of Antwan Hogans, known affectionately in the community as "Tweezy," and Kevin Lewis, known as "Bubbs."

Three other people were also shot and injured in the attack. Smith faces three additional counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with those victims.

According to court records, Milwaukee police obtained surveillance video from ELMNT Lounge and the city of Milwaukee showing two dark-colored SUVs conducting coordinated U-turns on Water Street before pulling up alongside a crowd of more than a dozen people on the sidewalk.

At least three shooters opened fire on the crowd from inside and outside the vehicles. A .40-caliber handgun with an aftermarket auto switch was recovered at the scene.

Smith had arrived at the hospital that evening with a gunshot wound to the arm. He told police he was shot near 5000 N. 53rd St., miles from the nightclub; however, detectives were able to use GPS information from a separate investigation to link Smith to the mass shooting.

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