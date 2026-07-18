Advocates highlight barriers to safety after Cudahy woman killed in St. Francis

Court records show Kiana Pliska, 32, filed for a restraining order the same day she was killed in what police say was a domestic incident in St. Francis — but it wasn't granted until hours after the shooting.

READ ALSO | Cudahy woman killed hours after filing second restraining order against ex

Police say Pliska was shot several times at the Lake Park Apartments and later died at the hospital. A 33-year-old man is in custody.

In the wake of her death, court records paint a picture of the steps the Cudahy woman took to seek protection from her ex-partner and highlight the challenges many survivors face when trying to find safety — and how quickly those situations can turn deadly.

Back in April, court documents show Pliska's ex-partner admitted to having 4 guns in his home. That same day, a temporary restraining order was dismissed when Pliska did not show up to court.

Shawn Muhammad with Asha Family Services said the case reflects a troubling trend.

"Too many women are dying from gun violence, you know, and me being a child of Milwaukee, I hate to see what's happening here," said Muhammad. "It's very tragic. You know, it's hard being a provider and not to take what we see home with us, you know. But I've actually seen it get worse."

Advocates say Pliska's case also shows how difficult it can be for survivors to navigate the legal system while trying to stay safe.

Carmen Pitre with Sojourner Family Peace said fear is a constant reality for those in dangerous situations.

"Survivors feel afraid the majority of the time and are always navigating safety," said Pitre.

TMJ4 asked Pitre whether requiring petitioners to appear in court is a flaw in the system.

"I don't consider it a flaw in the system. I think it's a flaw in our society that people don't have safety and processes and doors that are open to help them sooner in their lives," said Pitre.

Muhammad said getting support early is critical.

"Our work for the most part is intervention. But we really need to start thinking about prevention," said Muhammad.

He said Asha Family Services is developing a program specifically to address aggressors.

"There are not a lot of services and resources out for men or perpetrators that are in crisis. And sometimes we could stop violence before it happens if we could find somebody that's in crisis and stabilize their behavior," said Muhammad.

Both Pitre and Muhammad urged anyone living in a violent situation to reach out for help.

"I think a conversation with an advocate is critically important for people who are living in violence," Pitre said.

ASHA Family Services:

414-252-0075

Sojourner Family Peace:

414-276-1911

24-hour Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline:

Call: 414-933-2722 | Text: 414-877-8100

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