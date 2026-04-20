24-year-old woman charged in connection with Franklin gentleman's club trafficking investigation

MILWAUKEE — Police have tied another person to a multi-year sex trafficking investigation involving On the Border Gentlemen's Club.

According to a criminal complaint, 24-year-old Anne Fabiani is charged with keeping a place of prostitution.

Investigators said Fabiani was arrested at her home in downtown Milwaukee on April 15.

TMJ4 Fabiani being arrested on April 15th

She is accused of taking part in commercial sex advertisements and allowing other women to use her apartment for sex acts.

Investigators found numerous boxes of condoms, along with the bikini swimsuit that the defendant posted herself in on her commercial sex advertisements.

Watch: 24-year-old woman charged in connection to Franklin gentleman's club trafficking investigation

24-year-old woman charged in connection to Franklin gentleman's club trafficking investigation

According to the complaint, law enforcement became familiar with Fabiani during the investigation of Brian Hopkins, Jimmy Durant, Maurice Russell, and Dantavia Rule.

Fabiani is due in court on Tuesday afternoon.

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