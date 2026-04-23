MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old boy is facing felony murder and attempted armed robbery charges in juvenile court in connection with the fatal shooting of David Krause.

A juvenile court commissioner decided today that the teen will remain in secure detention. The commissioner stated the allegations are violent, and releasing the teen would put the community and the teen himself at risk.

Prosecutors said the 14-year-old was part of a group attempting to rob Krause near 1st and Greenfield on April 14 when another teen pulled the trigger and killed him.

The defense argued the boy did not fire the gun and asked for his release to his father with GPS monitoring, noting he attends school regularly.

Watch: 14-year-old faces felony murder and attempted armed robbery charges in the fatal shooting of David Krause

14-year-old faces felony murder charge in the death of David Krause

Case workers and the victim's family pushed for detention, telling the court the teen is dangerous and knows the identities of other suspects who are still at large.

"We are begging the court to keep this assailant in custody, to prevent him from committing other horrific crimes," Kevin Krause said.

TMJ4 spoke with Diane, David's mother, over the phone. She said she is worried for the community and hopes those involved will be turned in.

The teen's next court date is scheduled for April 30 for a plea hearing.

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