Teen arrested in 414 Day shooting death in Walker's Point

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old male suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of David Krause on 414 Day in Milwaukee's Walker's Point.

READ ALSO | Family pleads for answers after fatal shooting on 414 Day in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood

Milwaukee police confirmed the arrest to TMJ4 on Wednesday, saying he was arrested Monday.

Krause's family said the shooting appears to be a random attack. Krause had been out celebrating the city of Milwaukee and was seeking shelter from severe weather when the shooting occurred, they said. 414 Day is an annual celebration held April 14 that honors Milwaukee's area code and features events throughout the city.

A person of interest in the case was taken into custody the day after the shooting. Police said the person is not considered a suspect at this time.

Police continue to seek additional known suspects in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

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