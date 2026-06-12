SOMERS, Wis. — Clean-up is underway across Kenosha County after severe weather left widespread damage in Somers and Paris.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Neighbors busy with cleanup after severe storms sweep through Somers

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed any tornadoes from the latest storms, but the damage is extensive.

Neighbors TMJ4 spoke with all suspect it was another tornado that swept through Thursday evening.

For some residents, it is the second time in less than two months that severe weather has torn through their neighborhood near the Somers-Kenosha border.

Gary Lewis watched the storm move in fast at his Somers home. He said it took just 15 minutes for the storms to cause thousands of dollars in damage to his car and front yard, including a tree that fell directly onto his vehicle.

"It was just really, really loud," Lewis said.

Mike Beiermeister Gary Lewis looks at the tree down on his car.

"All of a sudden, I looked up, and the tree falls. I watched it hit my car, and it was like, oh my god, and I told my wife, let's get in the basement, so we went in the basement," Lewis said.

Mike Beiermeister Gary's car struck by a tree

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the area in mid-April. Ruth Jankiewicz had her property damaged in that storm as well. TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister spoke with Jankiewicz the day after, and she was thankful her home wasn't damaged.

Watch: Somers residents face second round of storm damage in less than two months

Somers residents face second round of storm damage in less than two months

This time, she said, it was worse.

"This one was worse than April 14," Jankiewicz said.

At least 8 trees came down on her property. A trampoline flipped upside down. A hole was left in the home she rents out, with debris scattered everywhere.

Mike Beiermeister Damage to the home Ruth rents out

"Like Lord, am I doing something wrong? Wasn't I thankful enough?" Jankiewicz said.

Jankiewicz said the experience has made her more fearful of storms.

"Your heart pounds, like you get afraid. You get… just the wind scares you. Like, I'm going down to the basement. You get more afraid once you've been through it," Jankiewicz said.

Mike Beiermeister Trees down on Ruth's property

Both Lewis and Jankiewicz said they are grateful to have made it through the storms safely, but are hoping the severe weather stays away from their neighborhood.

"Hopefully it sort of calms down for a while, you know, so we can get everything back together," Lewis said.

The Somers fire chief said no injuries have been reported at this time. Fire Chief Ben Andersen provided some tips as cleanup continues throughout the weekend. He said to be aware of downed power lines, generators should be outside and at a safe distance from any structure, not to climb trees when working on removal, and to use caution when cutting up trees and branches.

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