Neighbors busy with cleanup after severe storms sweep through Somers

SOMERS, Wis. — Severe weather swept through Kenosha County and the Village of Somers, uprooting massive trees and leaving residents with roof damage and major cleanup projects.

Jerry Aiello told me he is counting his blessings after trees collapsed just steps away from his home.

Mike Beiermeister The tree down in Jerry's yard.

"It made me sick," Aiello said.

"We were watching the radar on Channel 4 and we heard the sirens go off. We were in the basement because we knew it was coming," Aiello said.

Mike Beiermeister Jerry Aiello looks at the massive, downed tree that was uprooted from storms on Tuesday night.

Aiello is now dealing with a bit of roof damage and a major cleanup project.

Just across the street, his neighbor Ruth Jankiewicz is in a similar situation with trees that stood for decades.

"It's just going to be a lot of work to get this cleaned up," Jankiewicz said.

Two trees fell just steps away from where Jankiewicz's bedroom is, showing just how close this could have been a completely different situation.

Mike Beiermeister Two trees fell down just steps away from Ruth's bedroom.

"If it was on a different angle, it would have hit my bedroom, right where I was," Jankiewicz said.

Evidence of the fast yet impactful storm stretches from the eastern part of Somers all the way to Somers Memorial Park next to the Village Hall. Residents were busy with cleanup all down Somers Road and beyond. The sound of chainsaws and moving vehicles filled the area on Wednesday morning.

Now, residents are at the mercy of Mother Nature once more with another potential for severe weather Wednesday evening.

"To think of all this is like, what can you do?" Jankiewicz said.

She's counting her blessings as well and is hopeful the worst is past.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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