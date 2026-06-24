SOMERS, Wis. — Two destructive house fires within 24 hours have tested the limits of Somers Fire & Rescue, which is already dealing with the aftermath of two confirmed tornadoes in less than two months.

The first blaze was reported around 10 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Green Bay Road. Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies discovered the structure fully involved. Firefighters arrived to find a two‑story home not occupied but containing significant personal property. Large portions of the roof burned through quickly, and the building was declared a total loss. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Watch: Somers crews battle two major fires in 24 hours; one firefighter hurt

Somers crews battle two major fires in 24 hours; one firefighter hurt

The second fire ignited Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of 16th Place, east of Sheridan Road.

Heavy flames were visible from miles away, rapidly spreading toward nearby homes.

During interior operations, a firefighter fell through the stairs while trying to reach the second floor, triggering a mayday call. Crews rescued him in under three minutes. He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and is now home recovering.

Mike Beiermeister What remains of the home on 16th Pl.

Chief Ben Andersen said the injured firefighter’s fall was a reminder of the dangers crews face.

“It’s always a scary feeling. We never want any of our men and women to get hurt. Luckily, we were able to get the downed firefighter out of the house quickly and confirm he didn’t have any significant injuries,” Andersen said.

Mike Beiermeister Fire Chief Ben Andersen of Somers Fire & Rescue

The department relied heavily on mutual aid partners during both incidents, calling in neighboring departments to help control the fires and protect nearby structures. Andersen said the pace of emergencies in 2026 has been intense and record-setting, with nearly 950 calls so far this year — almost 100 more than this time in 2025.

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“This year has been unique, between multiple rounds of severe weather and two confirmed tornadoes,” Andersen said. “It is really testing our department and our capabilities, but we’re meeting the demand and just going to keep moving forward and do our best to answer the call when it comes in.”

Simone Unroe was visiting her mother when she saw flames Tuesday night.

“I saw above the roof line ablaze, as high as the tree line up there, just how big it is, how quickly a fire can consume a home,” she said.

Mike Beiermeister Simone Unroe came to the home on Wednesday to see if she could provide any assistance to those impacted.

Unroe returned to the scene on Wednesday, offering her prayers and help to those affected.

“You’re seen, and you’re heard, and your neighbors are here for you. Feel free to reach out. We’re all here to help support you in any way that we can, and hoping that insurance has good coverage for you to rebuild,” she said.

Both fires remain under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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