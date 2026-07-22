'All the stars aligned': Kenosha volunteer celebrates as rescued dogs find their forever home

KENOSHA — If you have been following the story of Magnolia and Case — this is the ending you have been waiting for. The two dogs, who were thrown from a moving vehicle in Milwaukee earlier this year and left with severe injuries and life-threatening Tylenol toxicity — have found their forever home. Together.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Kenosha woman works to save three abandoned dogs thrown from a moving vehicle

TMJ4 News first covered their story when Kenosha volunteer Kaley Anne of Billy's Posse took them in and refused to give up.

WATCH: Kenosha volunteer celebrates as rescued dogs find their forever home

Kenosha volunteer celebrates as rescued dogs find their forever home

Three dogs had road rash, torn paw pads, and Case had a deep wound on his front leg that had nearly hit a major artery. Lab results later revealed both dogs had been given an entire bottle of Tylenol — in what appeared to be a deliberate attempt to end their lives.

Billy's Posse

Weeks of emergency veterinary care and countless hours of love followed. TMJ4 News covered their recovery — and when they were finally ready for adoption — viewers shared their story far and wide.

That sharing made all the difference.

A couple vacationing in New Mexico and from Sheboygan, came across a Billy's Posse Facebook post. They applied immediately — came to meet Magnolia and Case — and the rest is history.

"All the stars aligned," said Kaley Anne. "This couple was on vacation in New Mexico, and they saw our post on Facebook and applied right away. They came in, they met them — and it was awesome."

Within minutes of arriving at their new home — Magnolia and Case were running through their own yard, chasing each other, playing as

"Thank you to the community and to TMJ4 News — because without it, that story wouldn't have gotten to where it did," Kaley said.

From being thrown from a vehicle, to fighting for their lives, to running through their own yard with the family they always deserved.

Brownie is currently still recovering, with Kaley Anne taking care of him.

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