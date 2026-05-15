'They've come so far: Kenosha woman who rescued 3 abandoned dogs says they're ready for their forever homes

KENOSHA — Last month, we introduced you to Magnolia, Brownie, and Case — three dogs thrown from a moving vehicle and left to die at a Milwaukee park. All three have now fully recovered and are ready for adoption.

When we last saw them, Case was fighting for his life with a gash in his leg that had nearly hit a major artery. All three had large amounts of Tylenol in their systems. Rescue volunteer Kaley Anne and her team at Billy's Posse worked around the clock to save them — cleaning wounds, treating infections, and staying by their sides through the night.

"It's just kind of been this slow process, but all three of them have really grown since they've been with us," Kaley said. "I'm so happy that we have them because if we didn't, the outcome would've been a lot different."

Watch: Kenosha woman who rescued 3 abandoned dogs says they're ready for their forever homes

Kenosha woman who rescued 3 abandoned dogs says they're ready for their forever homes

The community response since TMJ4's original story aired has been overwhelming — and Kaley says the three pups have become something of local celebrities.

"Everyone has been so supportive — they've kind of become locally famous," she said. "They are all so stinking cute, you can't help but fall in love with them. Now it's just getting them to their forever homes and their next chapters, and we are so excited for them."

Kaley says all three dogs have opened up and have made it clear they are ready for the next step.

"They just want someone to open their homes and open their hearts to them, so they can feel safe with someone else," Kaley said.

Magnolia, Brownie, and Case are now available for adoption through Billy's Posse. If you are interested in giving one of them their forever home, visit this website.

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