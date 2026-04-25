'I'll be their temporary mom': Kenosha woman works to save three abandoned dogs thrown from a moving vehicle

KENOSHA — A dog and her two pups were found abandoned at a park in the City of Milwaukee — thrown from a moving vehicle and left with severe injuries, infected wounds, and large amounts of Tylenol in their systems. To this day, all three are alive — because a Kenosha rescue team refused to walk away.

Magnolia, Brownie, and Case were discovered by the rescue organization 'Billy's Posse' after a caller reported dogs had been dumped at a local park. All three had road rash, raw skin, and wounds covering their bodies.

'Billy's Posse'

Case's condition was the most critical — a deep gash in his front leg had nearly hit a major artery. The wound was infected, the flesh deteriorating, and he had lost a significant amount of blood.

Watch: Kenosha woman works to save three abandoned dogs thrown from a moving vehicle

Kenosha woman works to save three abandoned dogs thrown from a moving vehicle

Rescue volunteer Kaley and her team worked around the clock to stabilize the dogs until Case could be seen by a vet.

Kaley

"Case — when he came to us — he broke us," Kaley said. "Every part of our team was like, he needs help. We were really scared that we were not going to be able to save him because of how bad things were when he came in."

Lab tests later revealed all three dogs had large amounts of Tylenol in their systems.

Through it all, Kaley and her team never quit.

"No one gave up — sun up to sundown they were out there, hungry, tired," she said. "These dogs wouldn't be here. They wouldn't be alive anymore."

All three dogs are now recovering — eating well, receiving treatment, and beginning to trust again. Billy's Posse is asking for community help to cover ongoing veterinary costs and find permanent homes for Magnolia, Brownie, and Case.

To donate or help find them a home, visit this website.

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