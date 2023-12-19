'I lost everything': Local man explains damage from large apartment fire

RACINE, Wis. — Residents are still wondering what's next after their apartment building was in flames Monday morning in Racine. The fire destroyed much of the roof and many units.

Many residents are now seeking shelter at Grace Church in Racine with the help of the American Red Cross.

"I lost everything that's in there,” Earle Brown, a resident at the apartment complex, explained.

Brown is just one of about 30 residents who are displaced after the devastating apartment fire.

"I just came out of the shower, I'm undressed, and all of a sudden, an alarm goes off and I don't know what to grab and I got dressed backward," Brown explained.

According to the Racine Fire Department, the cause is unknown. However, the flames caused about $750,000 worth of damage.

"They let me in the apartment, I mean it was just total devastation. Water coming down the walls, I'm walking in inches of water, and I'm at the farthest point from the fire, so I can imagine near the fire how bad the apartments are."

According to the fire department, the roof has a lot of damage with much of it destroyed.

"I don't know what ignited that fire that would burn so black but it had to be very dangerous,” Brown said.

He said he is glad everyone made it out safe. He said the American Red Cross has been a blessing as they navigate this disaster at the shelter.

“Everybody is getting into a calm place now, yesterday everybody’s minds were scattered, panicked, and wondering really what's going to happen, what's going to come of us," Brown explained.

He tells me that items can be replaced, but people can't be.

“I'm still here, so that's the blessing that I'm alive and pretty much healthy."

He says staying positive will help the situation.

"Smile beats a frown anytime. Because I know it's a miserable situation but being down about is just going to keep you down."

The American Red Cross said it is working to find out what's next for these residents.

"Right now, we just provide the shelter and we do work with the different property managements to see what their arrangements are for housing," Jennifer Warren with the American Red Cross explained.

Warren said the best way to help the American Red Cross help the residents is by donating moneyhere.

