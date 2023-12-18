27 displaced after apartment fire in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Almost 30 people are displaced after an apartment building caught on fire in Racine on Monday.
According to the Red Cross, 25 units in the 42-unit apartment building were occupied and 27 have been displaced.
Video credit-Foe Breezy
Apartment complex in flames
The fire occurred in the early afternoon of Monday in the 2000 block of Washington Ave.
No one was injured and everyone was accounted for.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.