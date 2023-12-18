27 displaced after apartment fire in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Almost 30 people are displaced after an apartment building caught on fire in Racine on Monday.

According to the Red Cross, 25 units in the 42-unit apartment building were occupied and 27 have been displaced.

Apartment complex in flames

The fire occurred in the early afternoon of Monday in the 2000 block of Washington Ave.

No one was injured and everyone was accounted for.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

