27 displaced after apartment fire in Racine

An apartment complex was on fire today in Racine. The Racine Fire Department dispatched around 30 individuals, and half of the roof is destroyed.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 16:41:34-05

RACINE, Wis. — Almost 30 people are displaced after an apartment building caught on fire in Racine on Monday.

According to the Red Cross, 25 units in the 42-unit apartment building were occupied and 27 have been displaced.

Video credit-Foe Breezy

Apartment complex in flames

The fire occurred in the early afternoon of Monday in the 2000 block of Washington Ave.

Roof destroyed after apartment fire in Racine
No one was injured and everyone was accounted for.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

