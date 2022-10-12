Watch Now
At least six injured in bus rollover, I-43 eastbound ramp remains closed

All lanes are expected to be closed for "several hours," the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.
Posted at 5:40 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 08:02:26-04

MILWAUKEE — The I-43 northbound/I-894 eastbound ramp to I-43 northbound/I-94 westbound is closed due to a bus rollover and fire.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted saying a bus was involved in a single-vehicle rollover and is fully engulfed in flames.

At least six people were injured in the crash. Their ages and conditions are unknown at this time.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said drivers should expect this closure to be in place for several hours.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

