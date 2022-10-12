At least six injured in bus rollover, I-43 eastbound ramp remains closed

MILWAUKEE — The I-43 northbound/I-894 eastbound ramp to I-43 northbound/I-94 westbound is closed due to a bus rollover and fire.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted saying a bus was involved in a single-vehicle rollover and is fully engulfed in flames.

INCIDENT ALERT: Please exercise caution in the area of E/B I-43 @ 27th Street, where a bus involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident is fully engulfed in flames. MCSO and the Milwaukee Fire Department have responded. No additional information is available at this time. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) October 12, 2022

At least six people were injured in the crash. Their ages and conditions are unknown at this time.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said drivers should expect this closure to be in place for several hours.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip