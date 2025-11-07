Husband and wife killed in head-on crash in Town of Brookfield

Town of Brookfield police have identified the two people killed in a head-on crash as a husband and wife.

Eugene Magnuson, 91, and Grace Magnuson, 87, from the City of Brookfield, died at the scene Thursday night on Capitol Drive just west of Barker Road.

Police say Eugene was exiting from a driveway onto Capitol Drive to head east, but mistakenly entered the westbound lanes. The couple's vehicle then hit another car traveling west.

TMJ4 Town of Brookfield Police say Eugene Magnuson, 91, mistakenly entered the westbound lanes on Capitol Drive when he struck another car.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Capitol Drive was shut down in both directions for hours following the crash.

Adalynne Schrotenboer was driving west on Capitol Drive Thursday night, heading to work, when she says she witnessed one angle of the crash.

"I'm really thankful I was far enough behind it that night," Schrotenboer said.

The teen said she was following behind a pickup truck in the right lane when she saw another car, also traveling west, trying to move into the same lane.

"I wasn't sure why they were trying to get there," Schrotenboer said. "After that, I just saw the pickup truck go right into the ditch."

TMJ4 Adalynne Schrotenboer was on her way to work when she found herself very close to a tragic and fatal car crash on Capitol Drive.

Schrotenboer said she saw another car roll into the ditch as debris hit her vehicle.

"I just didn't really have time to panic. I just pulled into the parking lot. Tried to calm myself down. Like what just happened? And I called my mom right away," Schrotenboer said.

After calling her mother, Schrotenboer said she began praying.

"To see something so traumatic is just kind of baffling. I feel really bad for the families," Schrotenboer said.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

