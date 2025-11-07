Crash shuts down Capitol Drive in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — An investigation is underway after a crash shut down Capitol Drive in Brookfield near Adventure Rock.
Authorities have been on the scene since around 6:30 p.m., working to determine what happened.
Capitol Drive remained shut down from Springdale Road to Barker Road at 10 p.m. as the investigation continued.
The crash appears to involve a black pickup truck and a smaller Chevy vehicle that suffered significant damage.
