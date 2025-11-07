BROOKFIELD, Wis. — An investigation is underway after a crash shut down Capitol Drive in Brookfield near Adventure Rock.

Authorities have been on the scene since around 6:30 p.m., working to determine what happened.

Watch: Crash shuts down Capitol Drive in Brookfield

Crash shuts down Capitol Drive in Brookfield

Capitol Drive remained shut down from Springdale Road to Barker Road at 10 p.m. as the investigation continued.

The crash appears to involve a black pickup truck and a smaller Chevy vehicle that suffered significant damage.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip