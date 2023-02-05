Hundreds gather to remember the life of 5-year-old Delaney Krings

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — The heartbeat of a 5-year-old Pewaukee girl is now living on through a community of people touched by her life.

Hundreds gathered both in person and virtually on Saturday to remember the big impact of the life of Delaney Krings, as she fought her terminal brain cancer diagnosis till the very end.

"Delaney Judith Krings, I promise to remember and love you forever, I promise the second I get sad I will remember you and have a smile on my face," shared Brooklyn Krings, Delaney’s older sister.

Delaney was diagnosed with Diffuse Midline Glioma in October of 2022. Doctors told her and her family she had as long as two months to live.

She defied those odds and made it past her fifth birthday, Christmas and New Years.

Her brave battle brought over 700 cars to her Pewuakee neighborhood in December for her final birthday celebration - but her story stretched far beyond the state's borders. She received hundreds of birthday cards from around the world, including Antarctica.

TMJ4 Delaney Krings

Delaney's family said on Saturday they are grateful for the love from friends, family members and perfect strangers along the way.

"Thanks for supporting us through this journey and also for supporting each other," shared Heather Krings, Delaney’s mom.

They said her smile and giggle were shining through until her last moments.

Submitted Delaney Krings

Delaney's father, Jack Kring, asked Poplar Creek Church’s pastor to read a powerful statement to Saturday's congregation on his behalf:

“Delaney is still with you. So you take her places you think she'd like to see, show her wonderful things, make new friends, new memories, new places - or the same places you love with new eyes, with that piece of her you carry with you. Be kind to others and do the good things that she'd do, so she can experience everything she was meant to."

Following Saturday’s service, a procession of cars that stretched nearly a mile escorted the Krings family to Delaney’s final resting place.

