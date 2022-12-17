Thousands participate in final birthday parade for Pewaukee child battling terminal illness

PEWAUKEE — It was a sight that could bring tears to your eyes as car, after car, after car, lined up for miles to say happy birthday to a very special girl.

"I think it's actually just a privilege that the family invited us all to be a part of her journey and her story today," said Sandra Lomeli, a parade participant.

Inside a house sat Delaney Krings and her family who watched the entire birthday parade, just for the 5-year-old, unfold before their very eyes. With appearances from Olaf, Elsa, Mickey Mouse, and more, the parade was the perfect gift for little Delaney that her family could ever ask for.

"I'm just happy she gets to enjoy her birthday. There's no way to thank everybody, but, from the bottom of our hearts we appreciate everything," said Delaney's dad, Jack Krings.

Physically, Delaney isn't in the best of shape. Heather Krings says the most recent surgery her daughter's had, has taken a toll on her body.

"Her vision has been quite impaired from that and that did take away from what little motion she did have in her left arm and leg," said Heather. "We know she hears us, we know she can see. She does have to lift her eyelid up to see a little bit."

Delaney's story about her battle with terminal brain cancer has touched the lives of people across the world.

"I think that the photos and the videos that we've shared of her have really shown people just the light and love that she is," said Heather.

While Delaney's family says celebrating her birthday Friday was a joyous moment, it's also bittersweet. Because deep down they know it'll be her last.

"It is kind of one little bit every day that we see taken away from her," said Heather.

I hope never nobody ever has to go through this. This is the worst," said Jack.

But until then, her family plans on cherishing and celebrating every last moment with little Delaney in the time they have left.

"Hopefully, she'll make it to Christmas," said Jack.

"One step at a time, baby steps," said Heather.

A GoFundMe and Facebook page has been set up for the family for those who would like to help or follow Delaney's journey.

