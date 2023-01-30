Honoring Delaney Krings: Girl who Pewaukee threw final birthday for dies at age 5

PEWAUKEE — The 5-year-old Pewaukee girl who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and who was honored by the community for her final birthday has died.

In October of 2022, Children's Wisconsin doctors diagnosed Delaney Krings with Diffuse Midline Glioma. They told her and her family she had as long as two months to live.

That's why her family and the community threw Delaney a party, Wisconsin parade-style, for her fifth birthday in January.

TMJ4 Delaney Krings

"I'm just happy she gets to enjoy her birthday. There's no way to thank everybody, but, from the bottom of our hearts we appreciate everything," Delaney's dad, Jack Krings, previously told TMJ4 News.

On Jan. 28, Delaney's mother Heather posted to their CaringBridge page that Delaney has since passed away.

Read and watch Taylor Lumpkin's moving story about Delaney below:

Thousands participate in final birthday parade for Pewaukee child battling terminal illness

By Taylor Tumpkin, Dec. 16, 2022

It was a sight that could bring tears to your eyes as car, after car, after car, lined up for miles to say happy birthday to a very special girl.

"I think it's actually just a privilege that the family invited us all to be a part of her journey and her story today," said Sandra Lomeli, a parade participant.

Inside a house sat Delaney Krings and her family who watched the entire birthday parade, just for the 5-year-old, unfold before their very eyes. With appearances from Olaf, Elsa, Mickey Mouse, and more, the parade was the best gift for little Delaney that her family could ever ask for.

"I'm just happy she gets to enjoy her birthday. There's no way to thank everybody, but, from the bottom of our hearts we appreciate everything," said Delaney's dad, Jack Krings.

Physically, Delaney isn't in the best of shape. Heather Krings says the most recent surgery her daughter had, has taken a toll on her body.

"Her vision has been quite impaired from that and that did take away from what little motion she did have in her left arm and leg," said Heather. "We know she hears us, we know she can see. She does have to lift her eyelid up to see a little bit."

Family Delaney Krings

Delaney's story about her battle with terminal brain cancer has touched the lives of people across the world.

"I think that the photos and the videos that we've shared of her have really shown people just the light and love that she is," said Heather.

While Delaney's family says celebrating her birthday Friday was a joyous moment, it's also bittersweet. Because deep down they know it'll be her last.

"It is kind of one little bit every day that we see taken away from her," said Heather.

"I hope never nobody ever has to go through this. This is the worst," said Jack.

But until then, her family plans on cherishing and celebrating every last moment with little Delaney in the time they have left.

"Hopefully, she'll make it to Christmas," said Jack.

"One step at a time, baby steps," said Heather.

