How drinking milk can help make sure the Wisconsin State Fair returns year after year

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — It's no secret that there is a lot to see, do and sample at the Wisconsin State Fair. And in the August heat, a cold beverage is what many fairgoers will be in search of.

You may not be aware that what you choose to drink, while on the fairgrounds, can help make sure the State Fair keeps returning for years to come. If you want to make sure your beverage makes an impact, head to the Milk House for an ice-cold glass of milk.

"The Milk House is a beloved State Fair tradition; it's been around for over 30 years," explained Anna Zeck, Executive Director of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. "We serve fun-flavored milk for a dollar a cup and 100% of those proceeds come back and are reinvested into the fair park."

The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation supports agriculture education efforts, park beautification, as well as capital improvements. You can see an example of that in Central Park, where the brand-new steel and stone water fountain is located. The design is a nod to Wisconsin's industrial roots and commemorates the first year that the state fair was held in 1851.

Also, new this year in Central Park is the Charity Bar, where you can purchase alcoholic drinks. 30% of all proceeds will also go to the foundation.

