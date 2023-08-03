New landmark to debut as the Wisconsin State Fair returns for its 172nd year

MILWAUKEE — As gates open at the State Fair, you get a look at a brand-new landmark, featuring a nod to Wisconsin's industrial roots.

Central Park is where you'll find the new 1851 Steel and Stone water fountain, and to learn all about it, TMJ4 News caught up with the woman who designed it.

"I sat down at my kitchen table and just kind of started sketching," recalled Jill Albanese.

She is in charge of park beautification and now — she can add architect of a new state fair landmark to her resume. The fountain features elements that represent the industry in the state. And the large steel numbers that display 1851, which you'll see in the back, represent the year of the first Wisconsin State Fair.

"What we wanted to do was take a vibe kind of from the history of Wisconsin, which is very industrial," explained Albanese.

And you'll find more homegrown history in the re-design of Central Park. The 'Abe Stone' that was installed in 1966 commemorates Abe Lincoln's visit to the Wisconsin state fair in 1859, where he gave his only speech on agriculture.

