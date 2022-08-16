Highland Park passes resolution urging assault weapons ban following mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois — The Highland Park, Illinois City Council passed a resolution calling for state and federal leaders to pass an assault weapons ban. The city, which fell victim to a mass shooting that left seven people dead on July 4, already has its own assault weapons ban.

The resolution urges the state of Illinois and the federal government to ban the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession and use of all semi-automatic weapons. That includes high-capacity cartridges and magazines as well as body armor.

The resolution further calls lawmakers to reinforce background checks, safe storage requirements and red flag laws, which allow police to remove firearms from people they believe may be dangerous to others or themselves.

"We stand with our local, county, and state governmental bodies, and public and civic service organizations, in calling for the governing bodies of the United States and the State of Illinois to take effective and comprehensive action to protect our communities from gun violence," the resolution states.

Illinois state lawmakers convene in November, when they could consider such laws.

On July 4 a gunman shot and killed seven people and injured 48 other people during a 4th of July parade with an assault-weapon-style weapon.

The gunman then drove out of the Chicago suburb and up to Madison, Wisconsin, where he considered shooting up another 4th of July parade, prosecutors say. But he decided not to and returned to Illinois. It was when he was on the road back when a bystander called 911 and police arrested the gunman.

The suspect was charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder, and 48 counts of aggravated battery, court records show.

Read the city's resolution on their website.

