Here's what you need to know for the Brewers' Home Opener on '414 Day'

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are ready to the celebrate this year's Home Opener on Milwaukee's "414 Day" against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at 4:14 p.m. at American Family Field.

The Brewers host St. Louis for a four-game series (April 14-17) and a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (April 18-20).

Staff, coaches, reserves, and starters for the Cardinals will line up in advance of the Home Opener for formal introduction at 3:48 p.m. The Brewers will follow at 3:53 p.m.

A limited number of tickets remain for the Home Opener. Tickets also remain for April 15-20 games against the Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. All tickets are available HERE or by calling 1-800-933-7890 or the American Family Field Box Office.

Pre-paid parking passes can be purchased with game tickets and digitally delivered. Day of game parking is available with credit card or cash payment. Parking lots will open at 1:15 p.m. on Opening Day and Ballpark gates will open at 2:15 p.m.

The National Anthem will take place at 4:01 p.m. Thirteen-year-old Liamani Segura will sing the National Anthem for the Home Opener. She's previously performed for the 2020 and 2021 home opener games.

Four Wisconsin Army National Guard Medevac helicopter units from West Bend will perform a pre-game flyover.

The Brewers invited the brother of Waukesha Christmas Parade victim Jackson Sparks to throw out the first ceremonial pitch. Twelve-year-old Tucker Sparks will throw the first pitch to his father Aaron at 4:07 pm.

Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz, who was shot while off-duty during a robbery in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, will be honored at the Home Opener.

The Brewers are calling on all fans to "Gear Up" in their favorite Brewers gear and share a photo on social media with #414Crew.

Also on Thursday, fans can head to select Chick-fil-A locations and receive a free chicken sandwich. Only one sandwich will be given away per person, and the participating locations are Pleasant Prairie, Racine, Drexel Town Square, Greendale, West Allis, 124th and Capitol, Brookfield Square, Pewaukee, Delafield, and Menomonee Falls.

Finally, on Thursday you can head to a participating USCellular location and get free tickets to future Milwaukee Brewers games. The Brewers organization said it will distribute 414 tickets to the following locations: 2145 Miller Park Way, West Milwaukee; 7836 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek; 5670 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale; 5275 S. 76th Street, Greendale.

With the Brewers game falling on Milwaukee Day, there will also be plenty of events and promotions happening around the city that are not Brewers-related. A list of those events is here.

