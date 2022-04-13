Brewers' Opening Day: Getting to and from American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — The excitement is building for Opening Day at American Family Field. For Glenn Scott, Opening Day is an annual tradition and this year is no different.

“Going there with a couple buddies from work, have a good time and watch the Brewers kick butt,” said Scott.

Over at McGinn's, manager Bill Fern said game days are always their busiest days, and add in 414 Day, he expects Bluemound Road to be packed.

“It’s Milwaukee-fest basically. 414, what a great day and great time to start it. And we are hoping a lot of people come in and celebrate,” said Fern.

McGinn's is one of the many restaurants and bars on Bluemound offering shuttle service to and from American Family Field. Their shuttle starts two hours before the game. On the return, they start picking up fans during the 7th inning.

First pitch is set for 4:14 p.m. That means drivers should anticipate increased traffic on I-94 near the Stadium Interchange. The parking lots for tailgaters open 3 hours before the game starts. For those utilizing street parking, there is no parking along Wheelhouse Road or Milwaukee Road near the stadium. Milwaukee County Transit is another option for fans, including the Gold Line on Wisconsin Avenue and Route 18 and National. This will be the first full season in three years at full capacity, and Fern, like many, said he’s ready for it.

“We are super happy. We are ready for our normal full length season. Our coolers are stacked, our shuttles are ready, we are ready to roll,” said Fern.

